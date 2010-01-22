How to Grow Avocado Trees From Cuttings

Any gardener who loves avocados (​Persea​ spp​.) occasionally dreams of installing an avocado tree in the backyard to provide a personal source of free, organic fruit. Why not raise your own from a cutting?

You can grow an avocado tree from an existing one by germinating the seed or rooting the cuttings. The two processes are similar; the goal is to cultivate tenderly for several weeks in order for strong roots to set. As with any method of avocado planting, the tree you produce from cuttings will not likely bear any fruit for the first seven to eight years. Avocado trees make great houseplants or unique additions to the garden.