How to Graft an Avocado Tree to Produce Avocado Fruit

An avocado tree (​Persea americana​), hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 9 through 12, can be grown from a seed taken from a grocery store avocado and may produce fruit eventually. After putting in five to 13 years or more of watering, fertilizing and pruning, even if the tree blooms and produces fruits, the avocadoes are likely to be different than the original fruit or, in a worst-case scenario, inedible. Most avocados grown for your kitchen are hybrid cultivars, so any tree grown from the seed will be genetically different than the original tree that produced the fruit.