How to Grow Cactus Hydroponically

As with all other plants, cacti (family ​Cactaceae​), hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 3 through 12, depending on the species, require water and nutrients in order to grow. This means that although desert cacti usually grow only in dry soils and tropical cacti in the branches of trees, they can also be grown hydroponically using the ebb and flow method. The roots need only soak in the water and nutrient combination, before draining the solution and allowing the aggregate to go almost dry before repeating the process.