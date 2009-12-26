How to Repair a Cement Fountain

Step 3: Use Epoxy for Broken Stone

Repair broken stone using a quick patch epoxy. Epoxy is a two-part adhesive that forms a quick-binding material when combined. It immediately binds the stone pieces and cures in 24 hours. Mix the epoxy product according to the instructions and spread a layer on both pieces of the broken stone using a putty knife. Firmly place the stone pieces together and hold for at least two minutes to allow the pieces to set. You can also duct tape the pieces together until they cure. Wipe away excess epoxy on the surface of the fountain using a cloth. Allow the epoxy to cure.