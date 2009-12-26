A cement fountain is made to last for decades with proper maintenance, but even the best maintained fountains can develop issues that require repair. There are two main areas of repair with a cement fountain: the pump and the stone. Short of replacement of the fountain, most of the issues are things you can fix yourself. Due to the robust nature of the materials used to create the fountain, these fixes are generally inexpensive and quick, accomplished with supplies found at any home improvement store.
How to Repair a Cement Fountain
Step 1: Clean the Fountain
Turn off the fountain and drain the water basin completely. Clean the fountain, including the water feed hose and the drainage system. Clean fountain pumps using a mixture of 2 cups of vinegar with a gallon of water. Remove dirt and debris from the pump, then soak the pump in the vinegar mixture, running the pump for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Determine the Extent of the Damage
Examine the fountain for any breaks, cracks, or holes.
Step 3: Use Epoxy for Broken Stone
Repair broken stone using a quick patch epoxy. Epoxy is a two-part adhesive that forms a quick-binding material when combined. It immediately binds the stone pieces and cures in 24 hours. Mix the epoxy product according to the instructions and spread a layer on both pieces of the broken stone using a putty knife. Firmly place the stone pieces together and hold for at least two minutes to allow the pieces to set. You can also duct tape the pieces together until they cure. Wipe away excess epoxy on the surface of the fountain using a cloth. Allow the epoxy to cure.
Step 4: Fill Small Cracks With Cement
Repair small cracks and chips in the cement by filling the areas with a quick-setting cement. Completely fill the cracks and chips with the cement using a small trowel. Allow the cement to set for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Use Cement for Larger Holes
Repair larger holes or restore a pitted surface using the quick set cement. Mix the cement and fill the holes with it, shaping the top of the patch. To smooth the patch's surface, mix a second, smaller batch of cement to the consistency of paint, and apply a layer of the thinned mix to the surface of the patch using a paint brush.
Step 6: Seal the Fountain
Seal the repaired fountain by spraying the fountain's surface with a concrete sealer. Before you seal the fountain, make sure the fountain is completely dry and clean. If the fountain was painted previously, remove loose paint and scrub the old paint surface with a wire brush to texture the paint. Repaint the fountain and allow it to dry completely.
Step 7: Restart the Fountain
Reinsert the pump into the fountain and attach the hoses. Turn on the fountain for use.
Tip
When repairing large holes in a fountain textured with aggregate, you can mix the same aggregate into the repair cement to match the fountain’s look.
Warning
When painting or applying sealant, make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area.