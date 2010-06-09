How to Drain a Small Pond

Step 2: Pump Out the Water

Use the pump if your garden pond has one to empty the water by connecting the discharge outlet of the pump to one end of a hose and placing the other end of the hose where you want the water to empty. Place the discharge end of the hose in a position that is preferably downhill or level with the water you're emptying. If the water has to travel too far uphill, the pump might not be strong enough. Turn on the pump and leave it on until the water has emptied to the inlet level of the pump.