How to Do the Dirt Work for a House Pad

Step 2: Check Soil Type and Depth

Scrape vegetation and topsoil off of the site. The depth to which the subsoil must be removed depends on the soil type and thickness and height of the planned slab. A well-drained, sandy site may require only enough soil be removed to accommodate the stone sub-base and the concrete slab. If the soil has a high loam or clay content, several inches of soil may need to be removed and replaced with a sand or gravel mixture. For shallow excavations, hand tools may be adequate but for sites where more than a few inches of soil must be removed, machinery may be warranted.