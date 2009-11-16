How to Compact Soil for Concrete Slab

Step 3

Compact the soil with a mechanical compactor for large areas or a hand tamp for small ones. Work in a "row" pattern, as if you were mowing a lawn, compacting the soil from one side of the forms to the other and starting a new row next to the old. If you are using a mechanical compactor, follow the manufacturer's instructions for operating the machine. If you are using a hand tamp, walk in short half-steps. With each step, raise the tamp so the cast iron end is waist high and slam it down into the ground. Make sure that each strike of the tamp overlaps the print in the soil from the last. You want the entire surface of the soil to be smooth and dense; you should be able to walk over it without leaving noticeable prints.