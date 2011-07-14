The Easiest Way to Separate Gravel From Dirt

Gravel is a classic and attractive material used to define pathways, driveways, parking areas, and even garden landscaping . Unfortunately, over time those well-defined drives and paths become a muddy mess due to sediment washing into the bed of gravel. Once it is clogged with sediment, the gravel becomes a perfect home for weeds and eventually sinks beneath the soil. You can restore your gravel bed by separating the rocks from dirt, which also happens to provide an excellent compost for the garden. Alternatively, you can sift out the gravel to use in another location, leaving behind a rock-free, rich soil perfect for a lawn or garden.

To prepare for this project, buy a rock sieve (also called a soil sifter) or build your own. Soil sifters are easy to create. Simply nail together four pieces of 1x4 lumber in the size that you want, fold a square piece of hardware cloth over the edges of the frame, and staple with a staple gun. Make sure the sifter has holes that aren't so large that the gravel will fall through, but also aren't too small for sifting soil and debris. A good size is 1/4 inch. Then wait for a day when the gravel is mostly dried out so that the soil won't clump and be heavy. Put on your gloves — gravel is very rough on the hands — get your materials together and start shoveling.