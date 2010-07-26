How to Get Rid of Bugs In Wood

If the bugs are boring into the wood of your home, have an inspection done by a certified, knowledgeable exterminator. Knowing what type of bug you are fighting can help you in finding the best solution to the problem.

Some bugs are highly attracted to dry or wet rot on wood; allow air flow for any type of wood that is affected by bugs, such as firewood or even a wooden house. Do not over stack wood. Remove anything around the wood that would cut off air flow (such as bushes) and keep wood oil-stained or varnished to prohibit bugs from boring into it.