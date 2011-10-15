How to Fix a Driveway That Has Puddles

Water should drain evenly off your driveway after it rains. If, instead, you see low spots and puddles on your driveway, these indicate that the surface is no longer level. Over time, chips, cracks and holes can develop on your driveway, creating uneven wear, low spots and damage to the surface. Examining your driveway after each rain and addressing those puddles promptly can save you a lot of time and money in the long run. While puddles in the driveway can also be caused by drainage problems and tilting due to freezing and thawing, low spots are among the most common causes, and the easiest to fix on your own.