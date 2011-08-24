How to Build Underground Shelters With Cinder Block Construction

Step 2: Create a Plan for the Shelter

Plan the location and size of the shelter. Ideally the shelter should be far enough away from trees and buildings that may collapse on top of the door, making escape impossible even once the danger is passed. The shelter should also be built close enough that everyone in the family can get to it easily. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, recommends that a 10-foot by 10-foot shelter is appropriately sized for a temporary shelter for up to six people. Plan the size of your shelter based on the number of people that may use it.