How to Paint Interior Cinder Block Walls

Use a rubber or metal paint scraper to remove flaking paint (if there is any). Flaked or chipped paint can be a sign of moisture seeping through the cinder block.

Remove dirt, dust, and any loose paint on your cinder block walls by wiping them down with a clean, damp towel. Spray the walls with multipurpose surface cleaner if they're really dirty.

Apply the clear, thin liquid with a clean paint roller or a paintbrush and allow it to dry according to the manufacturer's instructions, which are typically printed on the back of the product.

Some cinder blocks, especially those in basements, are already treated with a waterproof sealer. If you aren't sure whether yours are already sealed, it's a good idea to apply a fresh coat to be safe.

Cinder blocks are permeable to water and water vapor. When moisture seeps through the wall, it will cause paint to chip and flake off. That's why applying sealant is key to a successful cinder block paint job.

Step 3: Prime the Cinder Blocks

Applying a coat of primer before you paint the cinder block walls is just as important as applying sealant. Primer will fill the holes in the porous cinder blocks, helping the paint adhere to the surface and resulting in an even coat. For best results, choose a primer that's approved for indoor concrete or masonry use. Acrylic block fill primer is ideal.

Advertisement

Primers are generally white, but you may be able to get yours tinted the same color as your paint to add some depth to your wall color. Let the primer dry completely before painting the cinder blocks. This should take at least two hours but follow the instructions on your product's label for specific drying times.