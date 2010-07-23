How to Use Kilz Paint

Kilz sells primers, interior paints, exterior paints, wood stains, resurfacers, caulk, and sealants. Its paints are available in a wide array of hues and finishes, including matte, eggshell, satin, semi-gloss, and chalk-style. Knowing how to properly apply your paint can ensure a beautiful result every time.
How to Apply Kilz Paint
Step 1: Prepare the Surface
Fix any imperfections on the surface you will be painting, such as nail holes, loose paint, or peeling paint, using spackle and/or 150 grit sandpaper. If the paint you are covering is glossy, scuff the surface with sandpaper to improve adhesion of the new paint layer. Wash dirt, dust, or grease away using a sponge and a mild soap. Rinse the surface well and allow the surface to dry fully.
Step 2: Apply Primer if Necessary
For best results when painting, first apply a coat of primer, particularly if you are painting a surface that is highly stained, if the surface is covered in lead paint, or if you are applying a paint lighter in color than the existing paint or stain.
Step 3: Check the Weather
Paint only on days when it is not too cold or too hot, or the paint may crack, peel, or chip as it dries. Ideally, you should save painting projects for days with temperatures between 50 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Step 4: Assemble Your Supplies
When estimating how much paint you will need, expect 1 gallon of Kilz to cover between 300 and 350 square feet when applied to a smooth surface, or between 200 and 300 square feet on a rough surface.
Kilz recommends using a high quality synthetic brush, a synthetic roller between 3/8 and 3/4 inch nap (use a smaller nap for smooth surfaces and a larger nap for rough surfaces), or an airless sprayer fitted with a .015 to .021 inch tip and 60 mesh-filter.
Step 5: Apply the Paint
Stir the paint with a paint stirrer before use. Depending on your application and how much paint you will need, you may choose to dip a brush directly into the paint can, pour paint into a paint tray for use with a paint roller, or fill the tank of a paint sprayer. Use even, smooth strokes when working with a brush or roller.
Step 6: Allow to Dry
The paint will typically feel dry to the touch in two hours; however, it may take a little longer to dry in temperatures under 77 degrees or when the relative humidity is above 50 percent. If you need to apply a second coat for improved coverage, wait until the paint has dried for at least four hours.
Step 7: Clean Your Tools
Clean all application materials with clean water and soap. Seal unused paint in the can. If properly sealed, Kilz paint may last up to two years, but air exposure may result in the product developing a skin, meaning it will need to be disposed of. Contact your local waste management company to find out the proper way to dispose of used paint or paint containers in your area.