How to Find Buried Sprinkler Heads

After a long winter when you finally try to run your in-ground sprinkler system again, you may notice that there are several sprinkler heads that are not rising above the ground. In some instances, these heads can become so firmly stuck that it's difficult to locate them. Because a malfunctioning sprinkler head will cause dry, brown spots in your lawn, you must locate and free the stuck heads quickly. Luckily this task requires only minor instruction and a small investment of time.