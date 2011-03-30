How to Lay Brick Pavers on Dirt

A temporary backyard patio and or casual brick walkway are two types of surfaces you can build with brick pavers. Laying bricks on dirt is not complicated, but there are several steps involved to ensure the bricks will not shift or sink into the dirt over time. Create the layout and design for the brick surface and calculate the number of pavers you'll need to purchase before you begin construction. Walking the intended path or sitting on the patio site will help you check whether the space will meet your needs.