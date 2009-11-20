How to Reinforce a Hollow Concrete Block Wall

Using hollow concrete blocks is an economical way to build walls or other structures. However, walls made with this type of block are not the most structurally sound nor the best at resisting flexural stress — the pressure that comes from the load walls bear from upper floors or a roof. If you want to create a reinforced hollow block concrete wall that's not only sturdier but less likely to collapse in the event of a storm or seismic activity, you can fortify it to withstand the test of stress and time.