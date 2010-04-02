Thinset mortar takes some time to cure. Image Credit: James Osmond/The Image Bank/GettyImages

In home improvement projects, rushing almost never pays off. Letting thinset mortar cure is a critical part of making sure your tiling job looks pristine when it's done. This has to happen before you can grout or walk on your newly installed tile, and doing those things before the thinset cures can ruin the uniform appearance you worked so hard to achieve.

How long thinset mortar needs to cure, or dry, varies by manufacturer. But unless you buy a fast-setting formula, plan to stay off drying thinset for at least a few days.

Thinset Mortar Curing Time

The first thing to understand about working with thinset mortar is that there are different types of thinsets for different jobs, and the varying types have varying drying times. So, unfortunately for DIYers new to working with this material, it's tough to find a definitive answer about how long to let thinset mortar cure. This is why following package directions for your specific type of thinset is so important. The stakes are high here; walking on tile that's covering still-wet thinset could cause the tile to shift and throw off the entire project.

Some manufacturers make polymer-fortified thinset mortar that's designed to cure in as little as two to three hours, allowing for a one-day tiling and grouting job. You may need to allow this fast-setting thinset to cure for four to six hours before walking on it.

With most kinds of thinset, it's generally advisable to wait at least 48 hours after application before walking on or applying pressure to the tile. Manufacturers often recommend allowing a window of 24 to 48 hours for curing time, and in this case, longer is better. If you're not able to apply thinset mortar in ideal conditions, it may dry more slowly than the directions say.

Factors Affecting Thinset Curing Time

In addition to the nature of your job and the type of thinset you use, temperature plays a major role in determining how long it takes for thinset mortar to fully cure. Extreme temperatures can slow down the process, so it's important to take the current weather into account when planning your tiling timeline. For outdoor jobs, it's best to only apply thinset when it's between 40 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. You should be fine to do indoor jobs in any weather as long as you're working in a climate-controlled space.

Keep in mind that the temperature of the water and the thinset mixture matter too. Be especially careful not to use hot water or hot mortar. Once the batch is mixed, it may start to harden so quickly that you can't spread it evenly. Always use cool water to mix thinset. If you keep the thinset powder in a hot truck, direct sunlight or a cold garage, let it come to room temperature indoors before mixing it up and using it.

The thickness of your thinset layer will also affect curing time. The more product you use, the longer it will take to dry — plus, your tile may not adhere well to a heavy layer of mortar. It's generally advisable to aim for an even layer of about 3/16-inch thick.