How to Build a Fence on Top of a Concrete Slab

Step 1: Stretch a Chalk Line Across the Slab

Stretch a chalk snap line across the slab to mark a line that indicates the outer faces of the fence's posts; do not position the snap line to indicate the posts' center line. Pull the line taut and snap the twine to mark the position. Stretch a tape measure along the chalk line and use a pencil to mark the position of each post along the fence's length, typically 6 to 8 feet apart on center.