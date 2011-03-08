How to Install A DIY Fence Post With No Digging

Image Credit: JeanCuomo/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Fences are needed for many reasons, serve a host of uses and come in many different sizes and designs. If you are hoping to erect a fence without putting all the extra effort of digging, there are a few ways to go about it for a durable finished project. Without the benefit of the ground to secure a post to hold up a fence, you need to find a different way to secure the fence to the ground.

Freestanding Fence Fun

If you need a temporary fence or a border that you can move as needed, a quick way is to use concrete blocks. Attach a bracket to a concrete block that is heavy enough to hold the wood or other material you plan to use to build the fence. The posts can be mounted to the brackets and the fence finished from there. Although this makes for a lovely adjustable fence, it will not hold up to high winds or inclement weather that can deteriorate the durability of the temporary structure. Do not build it too high or ask the concrete base to hold entirely too much weight.

Post Holders for Dirt

If you have a level area with dirt that is easily dug up, a post holder can save time and money to get a fence up quickly. The specially-designed post holders for sinking in to soil are economical and convenient. The post holders are hammered in to the ground with a sledgehammer, and posts are then mounted to the sunken posts. This makes for a secure fence that can hold quite a bit of weight and ride out heavy winds and torrential rains compared to the freestanding fence that uses concrete bricks as a base.

Construct a Jackleg Fence

Also known as a buck fence, a jackleg fence replaces dug-in posts with posts fastened together to make an "X." The "X" is positioned on the ground facing the rail direction, and the rails are fastened to it with screws, nails or ropes. This type of arrangement is often found in rural settings to keep livestock contained or provide a to rudimentary property line. It is common to find rustic examples of this type of fence made from logs, but you can also make one from 2 x 4 lumber.