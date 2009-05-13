How to Build a Dog-Ear Fence

Before You Install a Dog-Ear Fence

Check your local building codes before beginning this project. You may need a permit to build a fence on the area of land you are considering. If you have a homeowner’s association, they often ask for clearance before you put up any permanent item on your property.

Plan your layout down to the gates, if any, corners, and property line. Make sure you have room to have full pickets at each corner and not be thrown off if you have a turn in your picket fence plan. Make sure you aren’t encroaching over your property line.