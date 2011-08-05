How to Add Privacy Lattice to an Existing Fence

Image Credit: Anna Khromova/iStock/GettyImages

Lattice can bring a sense of privacy from the outside world, prop up prolific plants as they climb and add a pop of color to an otherwise bland fence. It's a versatile medium that is fairly easy to install and lovely to look at when put up properly. Choosing the correct material and placement to add lattice to an existing fence is important for a longstanding installation that can bring years of enjoyment.

Materials of Lattice

Hues, heights and types of lattice are abundant. Choose the type of lattice you need before diving into the vast pool of shades and colors of lattice. The main types of lattice are wood, polyethylene and vinyl. Wood is traditional in its appearance but isn't as strong as vinyl or polyethylene when it comes to being warp- or weather-resistant over the long term. Vinyl lattice tends to be favored for durability and ease of installation.

Although white is the most common color for vinyl lattice, it comes in a rainbow of hues to match your existing fence or to showcase the landscape or frame a stunning view from your porch. Polymer decorative screens can also be added to an existing fence for privacy and to prop up plants. But it comes in panels that may not be easily be cut to fit your space, so measure well before purchasing.

How to Extend a Fence With Lattice

Whether you are working with wood, vinyl or plastic, you need to measure the space to which you intend to attach the lattice to before purchasing your chosen material. First, measure between the existing posts and then move from the top center of the fence post where you will be attaching the lattice.

Determine how high you want the lattice to be. Most lattices come in 4-by-2 feet or 8-by-2 feet panels that can be cut with a table or hand saw. Add extension posts to the existing fence posts with a metal tie plate. With 2-inch screws, secure a metal tie plate to the bottom of the extension fence post. Leave half of the plate to hang from the bottom to secure it to the existing fence post. Once the lattice is cut to fit, attach it to the secured extension posts.

Safety Tips for Lattice

When attaching anything to an existing fence, bits of old wood or siding can fly off. Make sure to where proper eye safety goggles, cover your hands with thick gloves and wear a hat with a bill to keep debris from flying in your face. If you are adding lattice for height and privacy, choose lattice with small holes. If your fence feels flimsy, add a piece of trim along the top of the lattice for a finished look.