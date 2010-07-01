How to Seal Outdoor Tile

Outdoor tile must be strong and durable to survive the elements. Because of exposure to the elements, though, outdoor tile is subject to heavy staining that will mar its appearance and change its color. To prevent this, it is necessary to seal outdoor tiles so they don't absorb moisture. For non-porous tile, administering the stain after completing the installation process is fine, while porous tiles require a dual stain application during and after the installation. Once completed you can enjoy your tiles worry-free, as water washes right off without staining.