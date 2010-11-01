How to Build a Patio on Grass

Step 2: Buy Your Materials

Measure out the space with a tape measure to figure out the square footage of the patio space in order to estimate the amount of materials you will need. For example, if your patio will be 100 square feet and you are using square pavers that are 1 foot wide, you need 100 pavers. For a 4-inch base (1/3 of a foot), you need to multiply the square footage by the depth — in this case, 100 square feet times 1/3 of a foot, meaning you need 33 1/3 square feet, or approximately 1 1/4 of a yard. You need about 1/3 of this amount of sand — in this case, around 2/5 of a yard.