How to Grow Blue Spruce Seeds

Blue spruce trees are exceedingly easy to grow from seed. Simply collect the seeds, plant them, feed them and wait. Nature will take care of the rest. However, before you plant, make sure that your yard is a suitable place for this living Christmas tree. Blue spruce can reach 100 to 140 feet in height and spread 20 to 30 feet at its base. If you have the room, you'll find the blue spruce a beautiful landscape tree that requires virtually no care at all.