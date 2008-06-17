How to Clean Tiffany Silver Jewelry

Image Credit: ULADZIMIR CYARGEENKA/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

If you're going to invest in silver Tiffany jewelry, you'd better know how to clean silver Tiffany jewelry. It doesn't take much wearing before your shiny silver bracelet or Tiffany ring starts to look dull or even grimy. Maintain that signature Tiffany sparkle with regular cleanings using either the company's brand of cleaning products or DIY methods.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Wondering how to clean your Tiffany silver jewelry? Here's what you need to know.

What Tiffany & Co. Recommends

Tiffany & Co. offers a lot of guidance for the care and cleaning of its silver jewelry. Naturally, the company recommends using its own line of products for cleaning your silver jewelry at home. The Tiffany cleaning kit is available through Tiffany's website or in its stores and includes silver polish cream, silver polish spray, and a polishing cloth.

Advertisement

There are instructions for how to use Tiffany silver care kits included with each kit, but it's a simple process:

Squirt a small amount of the polish cream onto a soft cloth, like a microfiber cloth or an old towel. Rub the silver jewelry with the cloth until it sparkles. Rinse the jewelry with warm water. Optionally, spritz the pieces with polish spray and buff them with the polishing cloth.

Advertisement

Getting Jewelry Professionally Cleaned

Another option is to take advantage of the company's cleaning services. Make a Tiffany jewelry cleaning appointment online and then take up to five pieces of Tiffany jewelry into the store and they'll be cleaned for free. If you don't live near a physical store, you may also mail Tiffany pieces to the company for professional cleaning and repair services for a fee.

Advertisement

How long does Tiffany cleaning take? In the store, they'll be cleaned while you wait. If you elect to mail jewelry to the company for cleaning, expect to wait at least a few weeks to get your pieces back. It's more efficient and probably much cheaper to have your Tiffany jewelry professionally cleaned by a jeweler in your area.

Advertisement

Warning Oxidized silver requires different handling from other kinds of silver jewelry. Oxidized silver is intentionally darkened, and that oxidation will be stripped away by silver cleaners. This may not be relevant if you're looking to clean Tiffany jewelry since the company isn't known for selling oxidized silver, but it's something to keep in mind if you ever decide to oxidize silver jewelry on purpose to create an antiqued look. Clean oxidized silver with a dry cloth only.

Other Options for Cleaning Tiffany Silver Jewelry

Shelling out for the official Tiffany cleaning kit isn't absolutely necessary for maintaining your jewelry. There are a few other ways to keep your rings and bracelets sparkling. For one, you can use any reputable brand of silver cream to clean your sterling silver jewelry like you would use Tiffany's brand.

Advertisement

As for DIY methods, some people swear by cleaning silver jewelry with aluminum foil, baking soda, and salt. Others use lemon juice to clean silver jewelry that's tarnished. These methods may be effective, but you may not want to take any risks when you're cleaning expensive and/or sentimental Tiffany jewelry. When in doubt, try cleaning your jewelry with a silver polishing cloth before trying other DIY cleaning strategies. This kind of dry cloth can buff away dirt and debris without damaging the silver.

Best Practices for Maintaining Tiffany Silver

Sterling silver jewelry, like Tiffany rings and bracelets, becomes tarnished when exposed to salt, sulfur, and many common chemicals. Take off jewelry when you're cleaning, cooking, exercising, and applying cosmetics. Store unworn jewelry inside a closed storage box with tarnish-proof fabric. Keep sterling silver away from rubber bands and other rubber products.