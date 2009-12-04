How to Remove Rust From Stone or Flagstone

Rust on stone and flagstone can come from one of two sources: hard water that contains iron and is staining the stone or rusted metal that is sitting on top of the stone. Fortunately, while it may look terrible, your stone patio probably isn't ruined. With some easy-to-make topical solutions and pastes, a little time, and some elbow grease, you can remove the existing stains and prevent further rust formation. Tannin stains from leaves and twigs often look like rust and can be removed using the same techniques you use for rust, even though they aren't the same.