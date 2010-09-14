How to Clean White Suede Shoes

Ideally, suede shoes won't get wet. They should never be machine washed or submerged in water. If your shoes are dirty because you got caught in the rain or snow wearing them, the first step for cleaning white suede shoes is to get them as dry as possible. With a clean cloth, blot (don't rub) the water from the material until the shoes are damp. Use your suede brush to brush the shoes and let them air dry completely before moving on to the next cleaning steps.