How to Get Urine Out of a Memory Foam Mattress

Cleaning pet or human urine out of a memory foam mattress is not any more difficult than cleaning it out of a traditional mattress, but the process is slightly different. The first step in both processes is to soak up as much of the urine as you can with a towel, but you have to be careful not to push on a traditional mattress for fear of pushing the urine more deeply into the fabric. With a memory foam mattress, you'll need to apply some pressure to force the urine out of the foam and into the towel.