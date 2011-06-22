How to Get Stains Out of Velvet

Image Credit: KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock/GettyImages

Whether it's furniture or clothing, one thing is for certain: Velvet is one of the most gorgeous, sumptuous fabrics you could choose. However, if you plan on investing in a beautiful velvet coat or a swoon-worth velvet sofa, it's important to learn how to clean and maintain this finicky fabric. Getting stains out of velvet can be tricky; learn the proper techniques so that you don't damage the fabric for good.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Stain Removal Techniques

If liquid spills on your velvet couch or clothing, be sure to clean it up immediately. To do so, blot the area with a clean, dry, absorbent cloth. Don't rub or dab it and let it air-dry. As long as you tackle the spill right away, this should take care of it.

For heavy-duty spills and stains, you can make your own cleaning solution. Mix a few drops of gentle dish soap with a cup of water. Pour it into a container and then shake it to create some suds. Dip a clean cloth into the suds (not the water) and use it to blot the stain until it's gone or until you've removed as much of it as possible.

Advertisement

The Basics of Cleaning Velvet

Regular vacuuming is essential if you have a piece of velvet furniture. You can use a handheld vacuum, an upholstery attachment, or a soft brush to loosen dirt and brush it away. Try to do so at least once a week to prevent dust and dirt from accumulating.

In terms of washing your velvet, you can use either the dish soap cleaning solution or a gentle upholstery cleaner for your furniture. If you're laundering your velvet clothing in the washing machine, always use the gentle cycle and be sure to consult the care label for washing instructions. Better yet, hand-wash it if possible. Never apply pressure to velvet when it's wet.

Advertisement

Keep Velvet Looking Its Best

When it comes to keeping your velvet in prime condition over time, there are a few general rules to keep in mind:

​ Avoid direct sunlight: ​ Velvet upholstery fabrics are prone to fading when exposed to natural light. As such, either place your velvet furniture away from windows or cover it with a blanket. This will keep the fabric looking vibrant.





​ Velvet upholstery fabrics are prone to fading when exposed to natural light. As such, either place your velvet furniture away from windows or cover it with a blanket. This will keep the fabric looking vibrant. ​ Never iron: ​ Ironing is the kiss of death for velvet. Doing so could permanently damage the fabric. Instead, stick to steaming or sending your velvet pieces to the dry cleaner.





​ Ironing is the kiss of death for velvet. Doing so could permanently damage the fabric. Instead, stick to steaming or sending your velvet pieces to the dry cleaner. ​Take it to the pros:​ If you're dealing with a particularly stubborn stain and you can't get rid of it, don't hesitate to take your velvet garment to a dry cleaner. Enlisting the help of a professional is usually the best thing to do in this case so you don't do any harm to the fabric.