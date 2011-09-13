Image Credit: captainsecret/iStock/GettyImages

Exactly how a super glue stain made it onto your suede couch may always be a mystery, but fixing the problem isn't. Suede is notoriously easy to damage, so you will need to work slowly and carefully when removing the glue. You can remove it, however, so don't label your couch a lost cause just yet.

Suede Couch Basics

It's true that suede is finicky about what you clean it with, but following a few basic rules greatly decreases the risk of damage. One is to avoid moisture. Suede doesn't like to get wet and too much water can ruin it. If you have to use water or another liquid to clean your suede, do so as sparingly as possible.

Another important rule is to avoid chemicals whenever you can. Sometimes you do need a little chemical help cutting through tough stains, including super glue. In that case, use as little solvent as possible and try to keep it on the stain only. As usual when cleaning fabrics, always test any cleansers on inconspicuous areas of the couch before using them to treat a stain or clean your entire couch.

Remember too that suede isn't the same as other leathers. Make sure you choose leather cleaners, conditioners, and other products specifically made for suede. "Safe for leather" is not synonymous with "safe for suede."

How to Get Super Glue Out of a Suede Couch

Step 1: Dry and Scrape Dripping super glue onto your suede couch will grab your attention immediately, but that doesn't mean you need to act expediently. You can try using a clean white cloth to blot up wet glue so long as you blot rather than rub. Rubbing simply spreads the stain and makes it bigger. Super glue is sometimes easier to remove if you let it dry first, however, so don't be concerned if the glue dries. Advertisement Use a spoon or another blunt edge to try and scrape away and lift up the dried super glue. If you can't get underneath an edge of the glue, sand it down with an emery board instead. Try to get through the glue without filing into the couch itself. Vacuum the couch and the area around it to pick up the dust and chips of glue you made scraping and filing. Advertisement Step 2: Remove Sticky Residue Even after removing most of the glue, there is likely to be some residual glue or stickiness left. Unfortunately, you're going to need some chemical help to remove these glue remnants. Remember to keep a light touch and use solvents sparingly. Test some acetone-based nail polish remover on a discrete area of the couch. If the acetone discolors the suede, don't use it. Test another solvent like alcohol or hydrogen peroxide instead. Alternatively, consider hiring a professional for help.

Use a cotton swab or eye dropper to apply acetone-based nail polish remover to the glue. Apply the acetone to the glue only. Try not to get any of it on the suede itself. Blot the stain with a white towel immediately after applying the acetone. Continue applying the acetone and then dabbing it off as many times as needed to lift the rest of the stain

Advertisement Step 3: Clean and Restore After removing the glue stain from your couch, it may still be obvious that there was an incident. The nap on the couch may now be pushed the wrong way or you may have made a clean spot in the middle of a couch cushion. A quick clean should solve this issue and remove any chemical remnants on the couch. Clean your couch with your favorite suede cleaner.

Allow the couch to dry, if necessary. Brush the couch with a suede brush to restore the desired nap.