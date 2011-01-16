How to Get Cat Urine Odor Off a Microfiber Couch

Image Credit: Anna Denisova / EyeEm/EyeEm/GettyImages

You might not notice it right away, but cat urine on your microfiber couch makes itself known quickly with the pungent odor that gets worse. Any cat can have an occasional accident whether it's due to health or behavioral issues. Before you haul your couch to the curb and buy a new one, try these effective cat urine remover methods.

About Microfiber Upholstery

Having microfiber upholstery versus other fabrics can work to your advantage if your cat has an accident. The tiny fibers make microfiber extremely durable, dense, and resistant to liquids and stains. Tightly woven fibers often make liquids bead up on microfiber upholstery, so you might be able to soak up most of the urine before it soaks in if you catch your cat in the act. It responds well to multiple cleaning methods, including soap and water, diluted vinegar, and steam cleaning.

Blot What You Can

If the fabric is still wet from the urine, grab an old towel or rag and blot at the spot to soak up as much urine as possible. If you scrub the spot, you might spread the urine and make the situation worse. Aggressive scrubbing can also cause wear to the upholstery. Blotting alone won't likely make the smell go away, but it helps remove part of the problem and sets the stage for additional methods.

Use Natural Items

Items you have around the house can help get the cat pee smell out of a couch. One way to deodorize a microfiber couch is with baking soda, which helps absorb odors. Sprinkle the baking soda generously on the smelly portion of the sofa. Let it sit for an hour or overnight before vacuuming it out of the upholstery.

You can also use a vinegar solution on the couch. You might not like the smell of vinegar, but it dissipates quickly and is better temporarily than the cat urine smell. It helps neutralize the alkaline salts that form when the urine dries. Mix one part water with one part vinegar in a spray bottle and saturate the urine stain. Wait five minutes, blot with a clean towel to soak up the remaining vinegar, and repeat if needed to get rid of the smell.

Try Enzyme Cleaners

Enzyme cleaner for cat urine stains is often very effective in removing the odor. This type of enzymatic cleaner breaks down the uric acid in cat urine to destroy the smell. Any cleaning product can discolor upholstery, so always try it on a hidden spot first to check for issues.

Saturate the upholstery and cushions with the cleaner. To work, it needs to go deep into the cushions just like the urine did. You don't need to rinse the enzymatic cleaner from the upholstery. Repeat the application if necessary to get rid of all the odor.

Shampoo Your Couch

Another way to remove cat urine odor is by shampooing or steam cleaning your microfiber couch. Many carpet cleaners with upholstery attachments also work on sofas. Look for cleaning solutions designed for pet stains that work with the machine. Fill the tank with warm water and detergent according to the instructions.

The specific instructions vary by machine, but you typically spray the water and cleaning solution onto the stained area. Then, the upholstery attachment suctions the water and cleaner out of the cushions and upholstery. Repeat if necessary until you remove all of the odor.

Wash the Cover and Soak the Inserts

If you have removable cushion covers that are machine-washable, toss them in the washer on a cold-water setting. Let them air dry for best results, as microfiber can melt in high-heat situations. Slip them back on the cushions when they're still slightly damp.

Foam inserts can go into a bathtub filled with warm, soapy water. Make sure the foam is saturated since the urine can soak deep into the cushion. Use your shower sprayer to rinse the soapy water out of the foam. Let the cushions dry completely before putting the cover back on them. You can place them outside in the sun or indoors on a towel to dry.