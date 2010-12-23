Leather shoes are often considered a good investment because they are generally more durable than shoes made from other materials, but they're more difficult to wash than, say, canvas shoes. Stubborn grease in particular can be absorbed by porous leather and discolor the shoes. While this may not matter for your leather work boots, you probably don't want your smart leather shoes to be ruined in this way. While you can find expensive leather-cleaning products for sale, simple is often best, and you may find that you already have what you need at home to treat a grease stain.
Video of the Day
Things You'll Need
How to Remove a Grease Stain From Leather Shoes
Step 1: Prevention Is Better Than Cure
Try to stop grease stains before they even begin by treating your new leather shoes with the right creams and polishes. Applying a leather protector to your leather shoes when they're new and then again every few months (or according to the manufacturer's instructions) will help protect the leather from greasy stains. Treated shoes will be easier to wipe clean and less likely to absorb greasy messes.
Step 2: Blot With a Soft Cloth ASAP
If it's already too late for step 1, go straight to step 2 when the grease mark is fresh. Blot the stain with a soft cloth (microfiber is ideal) as soon as possible after the accident. Don't rub the grease, as this may work it further into the leather and make it even harder to remove.
Step 3: Sprinkle With Powder
Liberally sprinkle white talcum powder or cornstarch over the stain. Leave it to set for around 12 hours or overnight. This will absorb much of the grease. Brush the powder away and hopefully, you'll be left with grease-free leather shoes. This method will only work on newer stains, however, and not on stains that have had a long time to soak in.
Step 4: Apply Dish Soap
If the powder or cornstarch doesn't work or if the grease stain is old, you may need to try another approach. Add a dab of dish soap to the stain with your finger. Wet a soft cloth and gently rub the soap on the stain until a lather forms. Wipe off the lather with a clean, dry cloth. The lather of the dish soap should lift the grease out of the leather.
Tip
It may be harder to remove grease stains from suede shoes than from regular leather shoes. However, the powder and dish soap methods are still the best ones to try for cleaning suede shoes.