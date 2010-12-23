How to Remove a Grease Stain From Leather Shoes

Leather shoes are often considered a good investment because they are generally more durable than shoes made from other materials, but they're more difficult to wash than, say, canvas shoes. Stubborn grease in particular can be absorbed by porous leather and discolor the shoes. While this may not matter for your leather work boots, you probably don't want your smart leather shoes to be ruined in this way. While you can find expensive leather-cleaning products for sale, simple is often best, and you may find that you already have what you need at home to treat a grease stain.