How to Get Dye Stains Off Wood

Whether from crafting or coloring your hair, dye stains on wood happen. Luckily, there are a few different methods you can mix up using everyday household staples to remove dye stains from wood tables and floors. Depending on the finish and stain, baking soda, vinegar, and hydrogen peroxide are helpful ways to get dye stains off the wood.

Warning It's important to test your chosen solution on a small part of the stain to ensure it does not ruin your wood's finish.

How to Use Baking Soda and Water to Remove Dye Stains

Baking soda is a versatile household staple you can use to whiten your teeth, bake cookies, and remove dye stains on wood. There are two ways you can whip up a baking soda mixture to remove dye stains: one with warm water and another with vinegar.

For the baking soda and water mixture, you'll need to create a baking soda paste to get started. To create the paste, add 3 parts baking soda to 1 part water and mix them together. Then use a soft cloth to apply the mixture to the stain and rub to wipe away the stain. Once the stain is removed, use a cloth with water to wipe up the mixture and then wipe the surface dry.

How to Use Baking Soda and Vinegar to Remove Dye Stains

Adding vinegar to baking soda increases the acidity level of your mixture to make it a stronger cleaning agent against stains. You can use vinegar by itself to remove a dye stain, but the baking soda gives the mixture a bit more grit and power to wipe away the stain.

This mixture is made in a similar way to making a baking soda paste with water, but instead, swap the water for vinegar. Once the baking soda and vinegar paste is made, use a soft cloth, sponge, or toothbrush to apply the mixture and scrub away the stain. You may need to reapply the mixture and scrub a few times to fully remove the stain. Afterward, wipe up the mixture with a clean cloth.

How to Use Hydrogen Peroxide to Remove Dye Stains

Hydrogen peroxide is a powerful antiseptic and stain remover that's safe to use on wood. It's important to only use 3 percent hydrogen peroxide on wood stains to avoid damaging the finish or color of the wood's surface.

Soak a cloth or paper towel in 3 percent hydrogen peroxide until entirely saturated. Place the cloth or paper towel over the stain and press it into the surface. Let the cloth or paper towel sit on the stain overnight to penetrate the surface and remove the stain. By the following day, the stain should be gone. Remove the cloth or paper towel and grab another clean cloth or paper towel to wipe the spot dry.

Tip It's best to avoid using solutions with acetone, rubbing alcohol, or bleach since these can remove wood finishes.