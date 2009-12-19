Removal of Blue Jean Dye Stain

Blue jeans are a staple wardrobe item for people of all ages due to their durability and comfort. However, when you have new blue jeans, you can accidentally transfer some of that deep, rich blue to a place where you don't want it. Blue jean dye transfer occurs in the washing machine, adding a blue tinge to other clothing. The dye can also rub off on accessories and furniture.
Video of the Day
How to Remove Jean Dye Transfer on Clothing
If a brand-new pair of blue jeans finds its way into a wash cycle with a load of whites or lights, try these steps to remove any resulting staining:
- Pretreat any apparel that picked up blue coloring from jeans in the washing machine using a heavy-duty liquid detergent.
- Rinse out the detergent to see if the stain is gone. If not, add all-fabric bleach to water in a sink or wash tub and allow the clothing to soak. Check to see if the stain has been removed.
- Soak white or color-fast clothing in a mixture of water and liquid chlorine bleach for up to 15 minutes. Make sure the fabric is color-fast by applying a small bit of diluted bleach to a spot on an inside seam before proceeding with this step. Use a commercial color remover on white fabrics that have experienced color bleed. Follow the directions on the package.
Removing Blue Jean Dye Transfer From Other Items
Sometimes, dye from new jeans rubs off on a seat cushion, handbag, or some other item you can't put in the washing machine. In that case, you can try spot-cleaning the dye stain.
- Mix 1 tablespoon liquid dish detergent, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, and 2 cups water. Dampen a clean white cloth in the mixture and sponge it onto the stain.
- Leave the solution on the stain and blot the area with a clean white cloth every few minutes. Add more solution as needed until the color is removed.
- Sponge the area with clean water and use more clean cloths to blot up all the liquid.
Preventing Jean Dye Transfer
The best way to keep new blue jeans from transferring their color to other items is to wash the jeans a few times before you wear them. In fact, the jeans probably came with a label recommending that you wash them before wearing them. Wash your new jeans in cold water to remove excess dye.
Even after you've laundered your jeans a few times, taking a few precautions can prevent color bleed. Sort your laundry so that only dark fabrics are in your jeans load. Avoid piling damp jeans on other items for an extended time to prevent color transfer
Tip
Treat the stains as soon as you see them.
Attempt to remove the stains before you launder the garment. If you notice jean dye transfer as you’re moving a load of laundry from the washer to the dryer, do not dry any clothing with blue jean dye stains because the dryer can set the stains. Treat the stains before rewashing and drying.