How to Clean Crayon Off Plastic

It's a truth universally acknowledged that a child in possession of a crayon must be in search of a good off-limits place to use it. Scribbled "art" could show up on any kind of plastic surface in a home where creative kids live. Luckily, the damage is generally reversible. It's pretty simple to remove crayon from plastic using a few basic DIY cleaning staples, though it may take some trial and error and a combination of methods to get rid of all the marks.

Start With a Multipurpose Cleaner

Just as its name tells you, a multipurpose spray cleaner can remedy a variety of messes. Any sort of cleaner that you would use to wipe down kitchen counters stands a good chance of helping you remove crayon from plastic. It's actually Crayola's first suggestion for cleaning its regular crayons from plastic surfaces.

If you're concerned about using harsh chemicals around kids, opt for a citrus-based cleaner that's safe on many surfaces. This kind of cleaner can generally be used to clean crayon off floors as well as plastic. Douse the plastic with cleaner, let it sit for a few minutes, and wipe the area with paper towels.

Use a Baking Soda Paste

Because baking soda is somewhat abrasive, it may be able to rub away the crayon wax clinging to the plastic. It's worth a try because you probably already have baking soda on hand, and it shouldn't do any damage to plastic. Dampen a clean microfiber cloth and pour about a tablespoon of baking soda onto it. Scrubbing at the crayon marks should create a baking soda paste on the plastic, which you can easily clean away with a second damp cloth.

Soak With Soapy Water

If baking soda didn't work or you don't have any on hand, you can try using dish soap. It's designed to cut through grease and can be useful for cleaning waxy crayon residue. Fill a bucket or bowl with warm water, add a few drops of dish soap and swirl the mixture until it's sudsy. Soak a paper towel or microfiber cloth in the soapy water and lay it over the crayon marks for a few minutes before scrubbing at them.

Try a Magic Eraser

When nothing else has worked to remove crayon from plastic, a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser might be your last resort. Cleaning crayon marks is one of the many ways you can use Magic Erasers around your home.

It's safe to use a Magic Eraser on kids' surfaces. The effectiveness of melamine foam comes from its molecular structure, which makes it work like very fine-grit sandpaper with no extra chemicals necessary. This is also why you can swap out generic blocks of melamine foam for brand-name Magic Erasers.

Because a Magic Eraser is quite abrasive (more so than baking soda), it should be able to wear away the crayon wax pretty quickly. Durable plastic is generally not going to be damaged by a Magic Eraser, but it's possible that you could create fine scratches in the surface. That's why it makes sense to save this option for last.

Tip Crayola also suggests using toothpaste or Soft Scrub to clean its ultra-clean and washable crayons off plastic.