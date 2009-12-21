Image Credit: MarkSwallow/E+/GettyImages See More Photos

Underwear stains are a normal part of life. That said, it's important to know the best and safest methods for stain removal if you want your intimates to remain in pristine condition for as long as possible. If you're wondering how to keep your underwear clean during the day and how to remove stubborn stains, you've come to the right place. Here are the best underwear stain removal and cleaning methods depending on the type of stain and fabric.

How to Remove Underwear Stains

Wondering how to get discharge stains out of fabric? You're not alone (and there's nothing to be ashamed of). Regardless of what urine or discharge stain remover you use, it is crucial to work quickly. Stains that set in are much harder to get out. For both discharge- and blood-related stains, an enzymatic spray is generally what works best since it allows you to really target the stain.

Otherwise, if you want to go the all-natural route:

Mix a spoonful of baking soda with water to make a paste. Spread the paste over the stain and let it sit for at least a few hours or overnight, especially if the stain is particularly bad. Then wash your underwear as you normally would.

How to Clean Underwear Fabrics

Not all underwear fabric is created equal. And in the fight against stains, it's important to know the best cleaning methods for each type of fabric, from cotton to lace to mesh. For instance, cotton is one of the more-durable underwear fabrics, so you can put it in the washing machine (on a delicate cycle, of course). That said, it's highly recommended that you use a mesh delicates bag and never wash your underwear with jeans or towels in order to preserve your undergarments' color and fragile fabric.

You can also follow these instructions for washing mesh underwear. Simply machine wash your mesh underwear on a delicate cycle in a mesh bag. As with cotton underwear, just be sure not to mix your mesh undergarments with rough fabrics.

However, when it comes to silk or lace underwear, handwashing is the best way to go:

Add a couple of capfuls of mild detergent to a sink filled with cool to warm water. Carefully wash your items, letting them soak for up to 30 minutes (especially if they're stained). Rinse well with cold water and gently press out (don't wring) the water.