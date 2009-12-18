How to Clean a Foam Pad

Step 4: Rinse the Pad

Squeeze the lather into the foam with your hands. When the foam pad is thoroughly clean, let the water out of the sink or tub and rinse the foam pad with clear, cold water until the lather runs clear and there are no suds. If the suds aren't coming out, fill the tub with clear, cold water and add a half-cup of vinegar, squeeze it through the foam and then let the water out. Rinse again with cold water. If your foam pad is too large to fit into the bathtub, proceed to Section 2.