How to Use Ammonia in the Laundry

FAQ

‌Does ammonia remove odors? ‌

Yes, ammonia can remove unpleasant odors from your laundry. It lifts a lot of tough stains, including perspiration and gasoline. When these stains go, their odors go with them. To tackle tough odors, you can use ammonia as a laundry pretreatment or add ammonia to the wash cycle. Use as little ammonia as you can to get the job done, however, so your clothes don't smell like ammonia after the wash.

‌Is it safe to mix ammonia with detergent?‌

It is perfectly safe to mix ammonia and laundry detergent as long as the detergent does not contain any bleach. Mixing ammonia and bleach can create a lethal gas, so always double-check the detergent label before combining ammonia and detergent just to make sure.

‌Is ammonia safe for colored clothes?‌

Ammonia is generally safe for colored clothes, but it's always better to be safe than sorry. To make sure you won't regret using ammonia on your favorite shirt, perform a color-fastness test in a discreet area before treating or washing a garment with ammonia.

‌Can you use ammonia as a disinfectant?‌

Ammonia is a powerful stain-removal tool and cleans quite well, but it is not a disinfectant. Household ammonia does not kill viruses like COVID, and you should not rely on it as a disinfectant.