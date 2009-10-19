How to Remove Body Odor From Sheets

Step 7: Dry the Sheets in the Dryer

Place the sheets in the dryer and dry them completely using the heat setting recommended on the care tag if you don't have a clothesline. Leaving freshly washed sheets in the washing machine for hours or days may cause them to smell musty. Dry them as soon as possible to avoid musty odors in the laundry and in the washing machine. Don't add fabric softener or dryer sheets to the load. These items leave behind an oil-like residue that makes the sheets somewhat water resistant, which means they'll come out of the wash without being completely clean.