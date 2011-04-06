When you see dry-clean-only instructions on your comforter, it can mean one of two things. Either the manufacturer did not test how the item would handle repeated washing in an at-home machine and doesn't want to be held responsible if things go poorly or the item was tested and it was found that at-home washing left the comforter misshapen, prone to shedding, or otherwise damaged. While you'll never go wrong following the care instructions on your comforter's tag, you may choose to use a home dry cleaning kit to save money and get your comforter as clean as possible without turning to professional dry cleaning.
How to Clean a Dry-Clean-Only Comforter
Step 1: Spot-Treat Any Visible Stains
If your comforter is stained, you can use the dry cleaning stain removal pen or stain wipe that came with your home dry cleaning kit to remove stains before cleaning your comforter. Follow the directions that came with your kit for treating stains and spot testing for color fastness prior to dry cleaning.
Step 2: Load Your Comforter in the Dry Cleaning Bag
Your home dry cleaning kit may have come with a large bag. Place your comforter in this bag if it's large enough. If the bag isn't included or is too small, throw your comforter directly in the dryer.
Step 3: Add the Cleaning Cloth
The cleaning cloths included in your kit contain chemicals that will remove bacteria and dirt from your comforter. Unfold a cleaning cloth, place it in the bag, and seal the bag securely or place two unfolded cleaning cloths directly in your dryer with your comforter.
Step 4: Toss It All in the Dryer
Once you've placed the bag or your comforter with two cleaning cloths in the dryer, set your machine on medium heat. Follow the specific instructions that came with your kit for temperature settings and how long to leave your comforter in the dryer.
Step 5: Let Your Comforter Air Out
After your comforter has completed its dryer cycle, remove it from the dryer and/or bag promptly and hang it for several hours to dewrinkle and air out. If you have the space, hanging your comforter outside (weather permitting) will ensure that you're putting the freshest, best-smelling comforter possible back on your bed when the time comes. If you don't have outside space available to air out your comforter, simply spread it across the back of your largest piece of furniture and open your windows to allow a fresh breeze to circulate.