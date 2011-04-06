How to Clean a Dry-Clean-Only Comforter

When you see dry-clean-only instructions on your comforter, it can mean one of two things. Either the manufacturer did not test how the item would handle repeated washing in an at-home machine and doesn't want to be held responsible if things go poorly or the item was tested and it was found that at-home washing left the comforter misshapen, prone to shedding, or otherwise damaged. While you'll never go wrong following the care instructions on your comforter's tag, you may choose to use a home dry cleaning kit to save money and get your comforter as clean as possible without turning to professional dry cleaning.