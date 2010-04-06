Image Credit: Fadyukhin/E+/GettyImages See More Photos

Did you recently buy a new pair of white socks ... and now they are already dirty? Of course, it's impossible to prevent your pristine white socks from getting dirty every now and then, but when they start looking grimy, it's helpful to know how to clean and care for them as well as how to properly remove stains. Here's how to remove dirt stains from white socks and keep your socks looking brand new for as long as possible.

How to Remove Dirt Stains

In terms of how to remove stains from socks, you can't go wrong with using baking soda, which is highly effective at drawing mild to moderate dirt stains out of fabric:

Simply fill a sink or bucket with warm water and liberally sprinkle baking soda in it. Let your dirty socks soak in this mixture for several hours if possible. Squeeze the excess moisture from the socks. Machine wash the socks with 1/2 to 3/4 cup of baking soda added to the detergent dispenser along with your usual detergent.

Another solid DIY solution for removing dirt stains is lemon juice thanks to its acidity and antibacterial properties. Soak your socks in a bowl of warm water and the juice of one lemon to gently remove grime. Let them sit for two to three hours if possible. If this doesn't quite resolve the stain, try rubbing it with a mixture of 1 part lemon juice to 2 parts water. Finish by washing your socks in the washing machine.

You can also use bleach to remove stains from cotton or polyester socks (especially if the stains are particularly bad). Treat stains immediately (or as quickly as possible) by soaking your socks for about five minutes in a solution of 1/4 cup bleach mixed with a gallon of cold water. Then machine wash them in hot water with detergent and 1/3 cup of bleach. This should do the trick, especially for deep-set stains.

How to Wash Dirty White Socks

In addition to knowing how to get rid of dirt stains on socks, it's important to know how to wash and care for your socks on a regular basis. Especially if your white socks are visibly dirty, the best thing you can do is incorporate bleach into your wash-and-care routine using the above method. Treating stains immediately is your best bet for eradicating them. Also note that you should always separate your laundry by color; white socks can easily pick up dark dyes if you mix them with dark-colored fabrics.