How to Kill Roaches Overnight

Step 5

Aside from buying any of the various gels, sprays and other roach-killing products on the market today, another overnight approach is dusting with boric powder, flour and cocoa powder (use in a ratio of 4:2:1, respectively).

This is not as toxic as many insecticides, and the cockroaches end up dragging it home and feeding it to their families, which is good news for you and bad for them. Apply the dusty mixture to cupboards, cracks in the walls, vents--anywhere you suspect cockroaches are coming from. Make sure to keep pets away until the next morning when you clean it up.