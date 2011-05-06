How to Clean a Velour Air Mattress

Image Credit: Rafael Ben-Ari/Photodisc/GettyImages

Whether you are camping, you have multiple guests sleeping over, or you simply want some extra sleep space on hand just in case, a top-quality air mattress is great to have around. Just like any other bed or sleep surface, you will need to wash your air mattress from time to time to ensure that you get the most out of it. It is also helpful to know the right urine stain remover techniques in case of an accident. Keep reading to learn how to clean your velour air mattress properly so that it stays in prime condition for as long as possible.

How and When to Clean an Air Mattress

First things first: Ideally, you should clean your air mattress every time someone uses it. If that is not feasible, try to clean it at least once a season depending on how often you use it. Regular cleaning and maintenance will help prevent bacteria growth and extend the life span of your mattress. That said, it is worth noting that even the best air mattresses don't last forever.

Cleaning an air mattress is much easier than cleaning a regular mattress. Start by using a vacuum to remove any loose dirt or debris. Then, if there are any funky odors emanating from the mattress, you can sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda on it, and this will help neutralize the smell. Let the baking soda sit for a few minutes before vacuuming it up.

Next, pour a few drops of mild soap or detergent into a bucket filled with warm water. Dampen a clean microfiber cloth with your DIY cleaning solution. Then wipe down the entire exterior of the mattress, using gentle, circular motions. Finish by letting the mattress air-dry, either in a well-ventilated area or outside in the sunlight.

How to Remove Stains From an Air Mattress

If there is pee on your air mattress, it is crucial to remove the stain immediately. Mix together 3 tablespoons of baking soda, 8 ounces of hydrogen peroxide, and two to four drops of dish soap or mild detergent. Test this mixture on a small, hidden area of the mattress first to ensure that it does not damage the material.

Fill a spray bottle with this mixture and then spray the soiled area thoroughly. Let it sink in. When the mixture is dry, vacuum off the residual baking soda. Repeat as needed if the stain persists.