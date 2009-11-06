How to Kill Insects With Borax

Even in the cleanest homes, insects can be a problem. It doesn't take much to start. A cockroach hitching a ride in a box, ants finding a crack in your foundation, a flea on your cat, or a garage sale book with a family of silverfish living in the spine. Before you know it, you have an infestation. Don't spring for expensive exterminating services until you try some borax from the supermarket shelves. Borax kills many common household pests.