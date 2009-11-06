How to Kill Insects With Borax

Things You'll Need
Borax
Sugar, honey or jelly
Paper cups
Popsicle stick or plastic spoon
Waxed paper
Flour
Plastic pastry bag
Scissors
Vacuum cleaner
Plastic storage container
Duct tape
Plastic storage bag
Warning
Although borax is a generally safe household detergent, keep it away from food, children and pets. Never consume borax.
Even in the cleanest homes, insects can be a problem. It doesn't take much to start. A cockroach hitching a ride in a box, ants finding a crack in your foundation, a flea on your cat, or a garage sale book with a family of silverfish living in the spine. Before you know it, you have an infestation. Don't spring for expensive exterminating services until you try some borax from the supermarket shelves. Borax kills many common household pests.
Ants
Step 1
Mix borax with equal parts water and honey, jelly, or sugar. Stir the mixture in a paper cup with a Popsicle stick or plastic spoon, creating a paste.
Step 2
Cut several small squares of waxed paper. Smear some of the mixture onto the waxed paper. Place several pieces near cracks that ants come through, or along trails they are making.
Step 3
Check the mixture every day to see if ants have touched it. Don't kill bugs that you find in the mixture. The ants will bring it back to the nest.
Cockroaches
Step 1
Mix borax with equal parts sugar or flour. Add water to loosen the paste.
Step 2
Place the mixture in a disposable plastic pastry bag. Snip a tiny hole in the tip of the bag.
Step 3
Squeeze a trail of the mixture in the cracks along baseboards, under drains, and behind appliances. Continue the treatment for several weeks, as it can take a while to kill bugs and eggs in the nest. Roaches that go back inside the walls to the nest will die and other roaches will eat them, spreading the poison.
Fleas
Step 1
Sprinkle borax at night over all of your floor surfaces. Allow it to sit overnight.
Step 2
Vacuum thoroughly in the morning. Clean out your canister or dispose of your bag.
Step 3
Repeat this process every night for 15 to 30 nights. Flea eggs can take up to two weeks to hatch, so continue the treatment to prevent re-infestation.
Silverfish
Step 1
Mix borax with equal parts flour or cornstarch.
Step 2
Sprinkle the dry mixture over infested areas, such as closets or bookshelves.
Step 3
Place books that are invested in a plastic storage container. Sprinkle the mixture in the container, as well as between pages of books and over the covers. Close the container and tape it to seal all cracks. Or place it in a plastic garbage bag and tape the bag shut.
Step 4
Leave the books for two to three weeks to kill bugs as they feast on the mixture. Remove the books from the box, dust them off and return them to their shelves.