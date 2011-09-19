How to Get Roaches Out of Furniture

Image Credit: Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/GettyImages

Cockroaches have been on the planet for at least 280 million years, so it's safe to say that they've learned a thing or two about how to survive. Is it any wonder, then, that it can be tricky to know how to get rid of them when they are in your furniture? Boric acid for roaches can be effective, as can other home remedies and roach bait products. For serious infestation issues, though, you should not hesitate to call a pest management company.

Video of the Day

How to Prevent Roaches

Uh-oh, have you been spotting roaches in your couches, mattresses, or elsewhere in the house? While you can technically use boric acid for roaches (along with other eradication methods), prevention is key. So before you break out the big guns (like hardcore products and professionals), there are a few simple measures you can take to get rid of roaches in your furniture (and beyond) and help prevent them from coming back.

​Seal cracks and holes.​ Roaches love being in cracks and crevices (like behind stoves and around refrigerators), so be sure to seal any holes or cracks.



​Keep basements, crawl spaces, and any other damp places dry.​ These icky insects thrive in cool, damp spaces, so keep indoor humidity levels low and keep crawl spaces and basements well ventilated.



​Clean your kitchen daily.​ Good sanitation is the enemy of all roaches everywhere, which means that you should make it a priority to clean your kitchen every day. Wipe down surfaces, put away dirty dishes, and clear away any food particles.



​ Good sanitation is the enemy of all roaches everywhere, which means that you should make it a priority to clean your kitchen every day. Wipe down surfaces, put away dirty dishes, and clear away any food particles. ​Keep food properly sealed.​ If the goal is to make it as hard as possible for these pesky critters to survive, that means depriving them of their potential food and water supply. Keep all your food, including pet food, properly sealed and put away. Also be sure to clean up any food messes on the furniture to prevent them from finding refuge between the cushions.

How to Get Rid of Roaches

Using roach bait can be helpful, but you may want to try some natural alternatives first if you're not big on chemical-laced products. Try a DIY insecticide to eliminate these pesky bugs. Make a dough by mixing equal parts flour, sugar, and boric acid to make a kind of dough and then set out these balls of dough where you have seen the roaches. This should kill them off. One word of caution, though: Boric acid is very dangerous for pets, so don't try this if you have dogs or cats.

Cockroaches are tenacious little creatures, so if nothing else works, roach bait can help solve the problem. Above all else, don't be afraid to call a pest professional, especially if you are dealing with a severe infestation in your home.