When the air gets dry or you're feeling under the weather, breaking out a vaporizer helps to add moisture and clear the air. These handy machines need regular care and cleaning to keep you at your best. Luckily, it's easy to clean a Vicks vaporizer and many other models using vinegar.

Differences Between Vaporizers and Humidifiers

Vaporizers and humidifiers both add moisture to dry, humid air, but they each have their own way of doing so. Humidifiers use cold mist or spray to add moisture to the air, while vaporizers use warm or hot steam. Since vaporizers boil water, they pose a burn hazard if spilled or bumped into while in use.

Cleaning methods also differ between the two machines. Humidifiers require more consistent cleaning than vaporizers. It's recommended that you refresh the water daily and scrub a humidifier clean every three days with soap and water to remove mineral buildup and bacteria. You'll also want to use purified or distilled water in humidifiers to further prevent mineral buildup. As for cleaning your vaporizer, you'll need to refill it with fresh water daily, but you only need to clean it with vinegar once a week.

Can You Add Essential Oils to a Vaporizer?

It's best to avoid adding essential oils to vaporizers and humidifiers, as they can damage the machines and cause them to get clogged. If you have a nasty cold or upper-respiratory infection and you're looking for additional relief, try using humidifier pads with approved humidifiers or vaporizers.

How to Clean a Vaporizer With Vinegar

Step 1: Unplug the Vaporizer Unplug the vaporizer and let it sit for 30 minutes. This allows for plenty of time for the water inside to cool down and prevent any burns. Step 2: Disassemble the Vaporizer Remove the steam unit from the container and set it aside. Pour out any remaining water from the container and then rinse it once more before dumping the water and wiping it dry with a paper towel. Advertisement Step 3: Soak the Steam Unit Grab a bowl, add 4 inches of white vinegar, and let the steam unit soak for 10 minutes. Step 4: Remove the Steam Unit and Rinse Bring the steam unit to your sink and while covering the bottom hole of the unit with your finger, add tap water to the top of the unit. Then, cover the steam outlet with your other hand and gently shake the unit back and forth before emptying the water through the steam outlet. Step 5: Rinse Until the Unit Is Clean Your machine is properly cleaned once it no longer smells of vinegar and you do not see any black particles coming out. Tip To keep your vaporizer running smoothly, you’ll want to thoroughly clean it with vinegar at least once a week.