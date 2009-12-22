How to Clean Human Feces From Carpet

Image Credit: harunhalici/iStock/GettyImages

Babies may be super cute, but they don't always have the best control over their bodies. Unfortunately, poop stains are just part of the game. But when accidents happen, it's important to know how best to handle the cleanup. Learn the best ways to clean feces from carpet as well as tips for the most effective stain and odor removal.

How to Clean Feces From Carpet

First, you should always wear proper protection when cleaning up feces (or any bodily excretions, for that matter), like disposable gloves. Feces carry germs, so you never want to handle them without gloves. Also, note that the following methods are for polyester, polypropylene, and nylon carpeting only. If you have silk or wool carpet, you'll need to hire a professional carpet cleaning service to get the job done.

To successfully clean feces from carpet, remove the waste by blotting with a clean towel or baby wipe and scraping away any solids (a knife should do the trick). If necessary, pinch the carpet fibers to get every last bit of the poop. Once it is completely gone, sponge the area with cold water and blot it repeatedly.

Next, it is time to apply a DIY carpet cleaner to the fabric. Mix 2 cups of water with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar and 1 tablespoon of gentle (nonbleach) dish soap in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the carpet and let it sit for at least 10 minutes or more depending on the severity of the stain. Blot the stain until it's gone.

Finish by pouring cold water over the whole area and blotting up any remaining soapy residue with a clean cloth. Let the area air-dry and then vacuum the carpet.

Tips for Feces Removal

Here are some other tried-and-true tips for cleaning your carpet and eradicating lingering smells:

​ Don't let the stain sit. ​ The longer you let the stain sit, the tougher it will be to get it out.





​ The longer you let the stain sit, the tougher it will be to get it out. ​ Use baking soda. ​ When it comes to odor removal, few things work quite like baking soda. In addition to being an excellent carpet stain remover, baking soda absorbs and neutralizes pesky smells. Sprinkle a thin layer of it over the stained area and let it sit overnight if any smells linger after cleanup.





​ When it comes to odor removal, few things work quite like baking soda. In addition to being an excellent carpet stain remover, baking soda absorbs and neutralizes pesky smells. Sprinkle a thin layer of it over the stained area and let it sit overnight if any smells linger after cleanup. ​ Blot but don't rub. ​ Rubbing a poop stain will only make the problem worse. Always blot no matter how bad the stain is.





​ Rubbing a poop stain will only make the problem worse. Always blot no matter how bad the stain is. ​Always test a hidden area of the carpet.​ Regardless of which products you use to clean your carpet, you should always test a small hidden area first to avoid damaging the fabric.