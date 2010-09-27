If you have carpet in your home, chances are you've had to figure out how to remove all sorts of stains. Although a variety of processes and products are designed to help you keep your carpets looking and feeling fresh, some of the most effective options are likely already in your cabinets. Vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap are all effective stain removers that can be used in combination to help remove many of the toughest stains. Learn how you can use a homemade solution to remove the stains life throws your way.
How to Clean Carpets With Vinegar and Hydrogen Peroxide
Step 1: Prepare Your Stain Remover
Dish soap, hydrogen peroxide, and vinegar are all effective stain removers that can become extra powerful when used together. To create your stain-busting solution, combine 1 part dish soap, 1 part hydrogen peroxide, and 4 parts vinegar in a bowl. For stains that take up just a small area, start with 1 tablespoon each of dish soap and hydrogen peroxide and 4 tablespoons of vinegar. For larger stains, consider using 1 cup of dish soap, 1 cup of hydrogen provide, and 4 cups of vinegar.
Step 2: Spot Test Your Stain Remover
It's always a good idea to spot test any cleaning agent you plan to use. While vinegar and dish soap are generally considered safe to use on carpet, hydrogen peroxide is best used on light-colored carpets as it may cause bleaching. To perform an effective spot test, spray or dab on a small amount of your cleaning solution in an inconspicuous area of your carpet, such as underneath your couch. Let the solution sit on the carpet for five to 10 minutes and confirm there is no bleaching or other discoloration before moving on to the areas of your carpet you truly want to clean.
Step 3: Apply Your Cleaning Solution
Using a soft cleaning cloth, dab your cleaning solution directly on the stained area of your carpet, beginning at the perimeter of the stain and working toward the middle. Continue to dab your solution on the stained area until it is damp but not sopping wet. Allow your solution to sit for three to five minutes without blotting or wiping the area.
Step 4: Soak Up the Stain
Gently blot the area with a dry, absorbent cleaning cloth. Avoid rubbing the area, as doing so may force the stain deeper into the carpet's fibers. As you gently blot the area, you should see your carpet return to its former clean, pristine condition. If the stain is not completely gone after the first application of your solution, give the area 15 minutes to rest and then repeat the process.
Step 5: Remove the Rest of the Solution
Once the stain has been removed, you'll want to ensure that you are not leaving any of the cleaning solution on your carpet. Rinse the area using a cleaning cloth dipped in warm water and blot with clean, dry cloths to absorb excess moisture. To expedite drying, consider using a wet vac to remove remaining moisture.