How to Clean Carpets With Vinegar and Hydrogen Peroxide

Step 2: Spot Test Your Stain Remover

It's always a good idea to spot test any cleaning agent you plan to use. While vinegar and dish soap are generally considered safe to use on carpet, hydrogen peroxide is best used on light-colored carpets as it may cause bleaching. To perform an effective spot test, spray or dab on a small amount of your cleaning solution in an inconspicuous area of your carpet, such as underneath your couch. Let the solution sit on the carpet for five to 10 minutes and confirm there is no bleaching or other discoloration before moving on to the areas of your carpet you truly want to clean.