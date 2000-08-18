How to Remove Double-Sided Tape From a Wall

Removing double-sided tape from a wall is a lot like removing any other tape in that you might need some help loosening the adhesive's gripping ability. If that tape is still holding an item on the wall and you're concerned about damage when you remove the item, use dental floss as a cutting tool between the item and the wall. After that, heat and liquids, such as rubbing alcohol, help to remove that doubly stubborn sticky residue.

Here's what to know about safely removing double-sided tape from your walls.

Use Dental Floss to Remove the Tape

Some double-sided tape does an excellent job of holding things on the wall, which could also mean wall damage if you pull the object off the tape. Save yourself loads of extra work by slicing through the tape's bond with dental floss or even fishing line. Dental floss is ideal, as it's strong, thin, and easy to manipulate; plus there's a good chance your local drugstore has it if you don't have any on hand. It also helps remove double-sided foam tape from a wall. To use the dental floss method:

Trim a piece of dental floss long enough to stretch under the item stuck to the tape, with a few extra inches on either end to wind around your fingers. Pull the floss tightly between your hands, winding it around each index finger a couple of times for extra grip. Position your hands on either side of the stuck item and pull the floss taut, holding it as close to the wall as possible. Slide the floss under the taped area and move it back and forth a little, like cutting a slice of cheese or clay from a large block. Slice all the way through the tape bond, catching the formerly adhered item once it's freed from the wall.

If it's a foam tape and some foam bits are left, use the floss to slice them off the wall. Continue until you've removed as much as possible.

Heat the Tape

A little heat also helps remove stubborn double-sided tape, whether it's still holding an object on the wall or all that's left is a little bit of the tape. Warm the double-sided tape with a hair dryer set to high. If there's still an item stuck to the tape, hold the hair dryer at an angle, doing your best to aim the air beneath the item and onto the actual tape. Warm the area for a minute or so or until the tape feels softer or the object it's holding comes off with ease.

Use a plastic scraping tool or even the bowl of a plastic spoon to scrape the adhesive residue toward the center of the tape area. This keeps the goo from spreading beyond the tape area. Continue until you've worked the goo into one small area and then blot it up with some masking tape dabbed sticky-side down over the mess. The old goo should transfer to the masking tape.

Use Liquids on Gummy Tape Residue

If the area still feels a tad tacky, several household substances help remove the remaining adhesive. With any liquids, it's best to test them in an inconspicuous area first if you're not sure how they'll affect the wall surface. Apply a little rubbing alcohol to a paper towel, cotton swab, or lint-free cloth and then gently rub the alcohol over the sticky spot. Work in circles, staying within the former tape region as much as possible. This removes the adhesive, but if it still feels slightly sticky, repeat the process.

Warm, soapy water on a lint-free, dye-free cloth works in much the same way, but it may take a little more scrubbing to remove the tape residue. Only scrub the spot with a cloth if the paint or wall covering is washable. Otherwise, a citrus-based adhesive remover also works. Dab just a little onto a lint-free, dye-free cloth or a cotton swab and gently rub it over the area without pressing too hard. The goal is to remove only the adhesive residue and not abrade the paint or wall covering.