How to Use Carpet Cleaner on a Mattress

Given how much time you spend in your bed (nearly half a lifetime, in fact), washing and caring for your bedding is crucial. Experts say you should wash your sheets at least once a week to get rid of the bacteria, dust, pet dander, body oils, and allergens that accumulate while you sleep. But have you given any thought to when and how to clean your actual mattress? If you want to ensure it doesn't harbor bacteria and lasts as long as possible, you absolutely should.

You have a few options when it comes to deep cleaning your mattress. It's possible to clean your mattress with carpet cleaner, or you can use an enzyme cleaner or gentle dish soap and baking soda to get the job done.

How to Clean a Mattress With Carpet Cleaner

Cleaning your mattress helps stave off pesky odors and stains, keeps dust mites and dead skin from piling up, and even makes your mattress last longer. To clean a mattress with carpet cleaner, first remove your pillowcases, sheets, and mattress cover (if you have one). This is a great time to go ahead and wash all the bedding as well.

Next remove the mattress and stand it up against the wall. Use a vacuum with an upholstery attachment to go over the whole surface of the mattress to get rid of any dust and debris (make sure to get the seams). Then use the carpet cleaner to spot-treat stains by spraying it onto a clean cloth and lightly blotting the stained area. Then dampen another cloth with water and keep blotting until the stain is gone.

Let everything dry and repeat this process on the other side. Just keep in mind that it's important to never soak your mattress with moisture. Try to use as little product (and water) as possible to lift the stain.

How to Refresh Your Mattress

If cleaning your mattress isn't a regular part of the bed-cleaning process, it's time to make it one. You can use baking soda and an enzyme-based cleaner to refresh your mattress and get rid of all the gunk that builds up over time. Believe it or not, baking soda is one of the best ways to remove odors and moisture in case of spills or accidents.

Just as you would with carpet cleaner, start by stripping the bed and vacuuming up debris. Then use a mattress stain remover to get rid of any stains you see. Enzyme cleaner will work for biological stains (urine, sweat, blood, etc.), or you can use a mixture of equal parts water and dish soap for other types of stains.

Next, sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda all over one side of the mattress and let it sit overnight. Open windows if you have them to let in the sunlight, as UV rays help kill bacteria. Finish by vacuuming up the baking soda. Repeat this process on the other side.